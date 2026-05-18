Musk at tech summit: AI will handle 90% of all driving by 2036

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Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Monday, May 18, that he expects fully autonomous, driverless cars to achieve widespread commercial deployment across the United States before the end of the year.

Speaking via video link at the Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv, Musk highlighted that self-driving vehicles are already operating completely independently without human safety monitors across three major cities in Texas. He confidently told the tech summit that this regional footprint is on track to expand into a nationwide rollout over the coming months, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Musk also offered a sweeping vision for the next decade of transportation, predicting an exponential shift toward artificial intelligence on the road.

"Five years from now and certainly 10 years from now... probably 90% of all distance driven will be driven by the AI in a self-driving car," Musk stated. Looking ahead to the mid-2030s, the billionaire tech mogul added that manual transit will rapidly become obsolete, remarking that "it'll be quite a niche thing in 10 years to actually be driving your own car."

News.Az