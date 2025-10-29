King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew during Cathedral visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

King Charles faced heckling from a protester on Monday regarding his brother Prince Andrew’s ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The incident occurred as the monarch greeted royal fans during a walkabout outside Lichfield Cathedral in the West Midlands.

The protester shouted questions including, “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?” and raised concerns over alleged police cover-ups, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prince Andrew, 65, recently stepped back from using his Duke of York title amid scrutiny over his conduct. He settled a U.S. lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, and who died by suicide in April 2025. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

King Charles did not respond to the heckling and continued engaging with the public.

News.Az