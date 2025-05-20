King Charles III congratulates President Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s National Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbajiani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Day of Restoration of Independence.

"My wife and I are delighted to send Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan our warmest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of your National Day," King Charles III said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"I am so pleased that our countries share such strong ties, and I look forward to strengthening further our friendship."

"It is my hope and strong ambition that our nations can collaborate to make a positive impact on climate change and environmental issues, which affect us all globally," he stated.

"My wife and I have great pleasure in conveying our best wishes to you and to all Azerbaijanis in the year ahead," the King added.

News.Az