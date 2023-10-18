King of Bahrain addresses congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the Restoration Day of Independence, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in my name and in the name of the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain, I am pleased to present to your Excellency our sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness.

We pray to God Almighty to grant your Excellency abundant health and happiness, and to bless the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan with further progress and prosperity.

I willingly assure your Excellency of my highest consideration."

News.Az