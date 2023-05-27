Yandex metrika counter

King of Netherlands congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander congratulated Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On your country`s National Day, may I extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan,” King Willem-Alexander said in his congratulatory message.


