King of Netherlands congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
- 26 May 2023 23:22
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 185138
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/king-of-netherlands-congratulates-president-ilham-aliyev-1 Copied
King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander congratulated Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.
“On your country`s National Day, may I extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan,” King Willem-Alexander said in his congratulatory message.