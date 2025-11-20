KKR seeks $15 billion for new Asia private equity fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

KKR has launched fundraising for its fifth Asia private equity fund, targeting $15 billion in what would rank among the region’s largest capital-raising efforts, according to three sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The global private equity giant began marketing the new fund to investors this week, the sources said, noting that they declined to be identified due to the confidential nature of the information.

The final size of the new KKR fund could exceed the target based on the market response, the sources added.

KKR's new Asia fund will continue to focus on sectors including consumer, life sciences, financial services, healthcare and industrials, said one of the sources.

KKR declined to comment.

News.Az