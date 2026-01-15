Knicks’ Jalen Brunson out with sprained ankle vs. Kings

+ ↺ − 16 px

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson suffered a sprained right ankle in the first quarter and did not return Wednesday night in a 112-101 loss at Sacramento.

Brunson limped off the court at the 7:01 mark of the first quarter after an awkward step on a pass a minute earlier, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

He was initially listed as questionable to return but was ruled out at halftime. The Knicks have not provided an update on his condition following the game.

Brunson, who finished with four points in five minutes, left without speaking to reporters. He did not appear to have a noticeable limp and was not wearing a walking boot as he exited the arena.

Knicks coach Mike Brown called the loss “one of the worst, if not the worst, games we've played the entire year.” He added, “We didn’t respond. We didn’t respond at all,” referencing the team’s performance after Brunson left the game.

Brunson has a history of right ankle injuries, sitting out two games in mid-November with a sprain against the Orlando Magic and nearly a month last March after a sprain against the Los Angeles Lakers. He also experienced multiple foot tweaks during last season’s playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks are in the middle of a demanding stretch, having played five of their past six games on the road. Josh Hart returned Wednesday after missing eight games with an ankle sprain suffered on Christmas Day. The team went 3-5 during Hart’s absence but remains in second place in the Eastern Conference at 25-15.

The Knicks will travel to San Francisco for a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

