Knife attack kills one, injures several in E. France

A knife attack killed one person and injured several others in Mulhouse, east France, on Saturday afternoon, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The injured individuals include two municipal police officers, who sustained serious wounds, while three others suffered minor injuries, public prosecutor of Mulhouse Nicolas Heitz told local media.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that security forces arrested a suspect reportedly listed on the terrorism prevention watchlist. The suspect was born in Algeria in 1987.

According to the French daily Le Figaro, before the incident, the suspect had been required to remain under judicial supervision-including house arrest-and was mandated to leave French territory.

France's national antiterrorism prosecutor's office said that it has opened an investigation into the incident.

Speaking at Paris International Agricultural Show, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the attack was "no doubt" a terrorist attack.

He added that France is determined to de-radicalize all the terrorists on the French territory.

