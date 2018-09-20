Kocharyan: Pashinyan is a meteorite or a comet that is fading away quickly

Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan compared incumbent Armenian PM to a meteorite and a comet that is fading away very quickly, News.am reports.

Kocharyan believes four months are enough to understand how competent the authorities are and what values they are based on. In his words, incumbent Armenian authorities’ actions are chaotic, they know nothing about economics and do not have a clear action plan.

“There is a quite bright leader, but his unwise aspirations to populism are causing concern. This resembles me Hugo Chavez style Latin American populism.”

“Four months have passed. Pashinyan might be a meteorite or a comet, which is fading away very quickly."

