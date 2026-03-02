Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin in contact with Iran over ‘aggression’

  • Politics
  • Share
Kremlin in contact with Iran over ‘aggression’
Photo: Reuters

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia is maintaining continuous contact with Iran’s leadership regarding what it described as “outright aggression” against Tehran.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Russia is also communicating with leaders of other countries affected by the conflict, including nations in the Gulf region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The remarks come amid Israeli and U.S. strikes that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior officials over the weekend.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      