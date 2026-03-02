Kremlin in contact with Iran over ‘aggression’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia is maintaining continuous contact with Iran’s leadership regarding what it described as “outright aggression” against Tehran.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Russia is also communicating with leaders of other countries affected by the conflict, including nations in the Gulf region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The remarks come amid Israeli and U.S. strikes that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior officials over the weekend.

News.Az