Kremlin on Zelenskyy's 'Victory plan': Ukraine needs to 'sober up'

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was too early to comment in detail on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan," but that Kyiv needed to "sober up" and realise the futility of the policies it was pursuing, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that it could be possible to end the conflict with Russia no later than next year if his "victory plan" was implemented now.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Ukrainian plan was probably similar to the U.S. plan which he said was about using Kyiv to fight against Russia "until the last Ukrainian."

