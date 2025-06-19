Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin says Israel assures safety of Russian workers at Iran’s Bushehr NPP

Photo: Press TV

Israel has pledged to guarantee the safety of Russian specialists working at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Yesterday, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said there is an understanding with Israel that our specialists working at the Bushehr [plant] will not be in danger or face the threat of an attack," Peskov said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

He answered in the affirmative to a question of whether Israel had vowed to ensure security of Russian specialists.


News.Az 

