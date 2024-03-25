Kremlin says no contacts with West after terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no contacts with the West after the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"There are no contacts with the West right now," Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

At the same time, the spokesman pointed out that "the day before [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin had held many telephone conversations." He recalled that the head of state spoke with the leaders of various countries, including Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkey and others. "And there, [the sides] expressed the intention to improve and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism. This issue was discussed," he said.

