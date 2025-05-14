Kremlin says no final dates set for Putin’s Iran visit

Yandex metrika counter

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to visit Iran, though the timing of the trip remains undecided, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday.

"President Putin has an invitation to pay an official or working visit to Iran. No dates have yet been finalized," Peskov said at a news briefing, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

He stressed that the Kremlin "greatly values partnership relations" with Iran and their development in all spheres.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced earlier that Tehran and Moscow were working toward organizing a visit by Russian President Putin to Iran.

Putin paid his most recent visit to Iran in July 2022, when he attended the 7th Astana format meeting in Tehran. In all, Putin has made five visits to Iran.

