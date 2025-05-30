Kremlin says Putin-Trump-Zelensky meeting hinges on progress in peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Direct discussions involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the Ukrainian conflict can only occur after meaningful outcomes are achieved in negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Putin has repeatedly said that he is fundamentally in favor of high-level contacts, which are certainly needed, but they must be prepared, and results must first be achieved in direct negotiations between the delegations of the two countries beforehand," Peskov noted, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"If such results are achieved, and when they are achieved, then, of course, there may be talk of high-level contacts," he added.

News.Az