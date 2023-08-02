Kremlin says Russia to rejoin grain deal if its conditions met

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russia is ready to resume its participation in the grain deal after its conditions are fulfilled.

"Moscow is ready to return to the grain deal immediately. But after the conditions for Russia are fulfilled," Peskov said, News.Az reports citing Kommersant.

On August 1, the US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that, according to US information, Russia is ready to return to the discussion of the grain deal, adding that the US has not yet received confirmation of this.

On July 17, Russia announced the suspension of its participation in the grain deal due to the failure to meet its terms. The Russian side claims that the second part of the grain deal to lift restrictions on Russian agricultural exports has not been implemented.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the extension of the agreement, while the European Union and the United States made similar calls. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was impossible to restore the grain deal without Russia. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported an agreement with Croatia on the use of its ports for grain exports.

News.Az