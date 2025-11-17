Kremlin says thorough preparation needed for effective Putin–Trump meeting

Kremlin says thorough preparation needed for effective Putin–Trump meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump requires meticulous preparation to ensure its effectiveness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov was responding to Western claims of a "missed opportunity" for a bilateral summit, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Both Washington and Moscow have repeatedly issued statements confirming our understanding that any summit should be productive, and the effectiveness of the summit is a result of scrupulous in-depth study," he stressed.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in a statement that Moscow had "missed the opportunity" for the leaders of Russia and the United States to meet in Budapest.

News.Az