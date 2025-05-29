Kremlin says Ukraine still silent on Russian proposal for June 2 talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin stated on Thursday that it was still awaiting a response from Ukraine regarding Russia’s proposal to hold the next round of peace talks in Istanbul on June 2, aimed at starting discussions on draft memorandums for a peace agreement.

Russia on Wednesday proposed the new round of direct negotiations, aiming to present Ukraine with a memorandum outlining what it described as the key elements for “overcoming the root causes” of the conflict, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that so far Moscow has not received a reply from Kyiv.



When asked to comment on Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha’s suggestion that Russia should immediately hand over the memorandum, Peskov dismissed the idea as “non-constructive.”



“Here, you have to either confirm your readiness to continue negotiations or do the opposite,” Peskov said.



Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Wednesday that Kyiv had already submitted its memorandum on a potential settlement and called on Russia to produce its version immediately, rather than waiting until next week.



The previous talks on May 16 failed to reach an agreement on a ceasefire - which Moscow has said is impossible to achieve before certain conditions are met.

News.Az