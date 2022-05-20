Kremlin sees no point in resuming work of Normandy Format

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Normandy Format was created to implement the Minsk agreements, after the termination of the Minsk deal, the question arises as to why the Normandy Quartet is needed at all, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, commenting on statements made by Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andrey Melnik about the expediency of reviving the so-called Normandy Format to establish peace in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The Normandy Format itself was formulated and formed for the implementation of the Minsk agreements. Then it was working for this purpose. Since the Minsk agreements no longer exist and are no longer possible, the question is: what is it for?" Peskov said in reply to a question about whether this format could be revived.

