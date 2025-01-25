Kremlin slams Japan's ‘unfriendly’ stance on Russia
- 1016616
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/kremlin-slams-japan-s-unfriendly-stance-on-russia Copied
Photo: Reuters
Tokyo continues to pursue a clearly unfriendly policy towards Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.He was commenting on Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s remark about his desire to resolve "the territorial issue" and sign a peace treaty with Russia despite the current difficulties in bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
"Japan maintains a clearly unfriendly stance on our country," Peskov noted.