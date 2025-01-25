Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin slams Japan's ‘unfriendly’ stance on Russia

Kremlin slams Japan's ‘unfriendly’ stance on Russia
Tokyo continues to pursue a clearly unfriendly policy towards Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He was commenting on Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s remark about his desire to resolve "the territorial issue" and sign a peace treaty with Russia despite the current difficulties in bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Japan maintains a clearly unfriendly stance on our country," Peskov noted.

