Kremlin warns US use of tactical nukes in Iran would be a catastrophe

Kremlin warns US use of tactical nukes in Iran would be a catastrophe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed media reports suggesting the United States may use tactical nuclear weapons against Iran as mere speculation.

However, he cautioned that any such action would result in catastrophic consequences, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said earlier that Washington did not rule out using tactical nuclear weapons to attack Iran’s underground uranium enrichment site in Fordow.

"There have been a lot of speculations," Peskov noted. "This would be a catastrophic development, but there are so many speculations that in fact, it’s impossible to comment on them," he added.

The New York Times reported earlier, citing sources, that according to the US intelligence community, Tehran might begin developing nuclear weapons if Washington targeted the Fordow facility or if Israel assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. US intelligence agencies believe that Tehran has not yet made a final decision on creating a nuclear bomb, the newspaper added.

News.Az