Kuwait and Washington strengthen political consultations to stabilize regional tensions

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Kuwait and the United States have convened a high-level round of political consultations in Washington to bolster their strategic partnership and address escalating regional tensions.

The discussions, led by Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, focused on stabilizing the Middle East and coordinating responses to critical international developments, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

During the session, both sides reviewed the progress of the long-standing bilateral relationship, emphasizing the importance of frequent high-level engagement to harmonize their political positions.

The consultations covered a wide range of security and economic files, with a particular emphasis on maritime security and counter-terrorism cooperation. Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to diplomatic solutions for regional conflicts and explored new avenues for joint cooperation in trade and defense to ensure mutual interests and regional stability.

News.Az