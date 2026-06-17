Kuwait resumes limited international flights

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Kuwait resumed limited flight operations for several Gulf, Arab and international airlines through Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, marking another step toward restoring normal air traffic following disruptions caused by the recent regional conflict, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a brief statement issued on Monday, Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced that the flights would operate through Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport.

The resumption of services comes as Kuwait continues to recover from a series of attacks that targeted the airport during the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. Since then, Kuwaiti authorities have been working to restore the airport’s operations and gradually return air traffic to normal levels.

Earlier on Monday, the US, Pakistan and Iran announced that they had finalized a peace memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war after weeks of negotiations.

The parties also stated that the agreement is scheduled to be officially signed in Switzerland on Friday.

News.Az