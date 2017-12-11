Kyiv court turns down prosecutor's motion to place Saakashvili under house arrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was brought to a court on Monday in Ukraine's capital Kiev where he is being tried on at least three criminal counts, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

Kyiv's Pechersky district court has turned down the prosecutor's motion to place leader of the Movement of New Forces Party in Ukraine and ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who is accused by the Ukrainian authorities of trying to stage a coup sponsored by Russia, under around-the-clock house arrest for two months, APA reports quoting UNIAN.



The decision was announced by a judge of Kyiv's Pechersky district court at a hearing on Monday, December 11.



The judge noted that the court decided that "the prosecutor's petition in criminal proceedings ... for a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for the suspect, Saakashvili, should not be satisfied." The decision may be appealed at the Court of Appeals within five days from the date of the announcement. The full verdict is scheduled to be read out at 09:00 a.m. on December 14. Saakashvili was detained in Kyiv on December 8 and remanded in custody at the SBU's Security Service's pre-trial detention center. He announced hunger strike in protest against his detention. Saakashvili is suspected of attempted crime (Part 1 of Article 15 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), crime committed by prior agreement with a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28), assistance to participants in criminal organizations and concealment of their criminal activities.

News.Az

