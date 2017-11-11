Kyiv hosts Azerbaijani-Ukrainian consultations on bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyiv has hosted the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian consultations on bilateral cooperation.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the consultations took place at the level of territorial departments directors of foreign ministries of the two countries in the context of the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin's official visit to Azerbaijan on November 9.

During the consultations, the sides discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda. The main attention was paid to the issues of enhancing the political dialogue at the highest level.

The sides noted the unchanged stands on supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and also agreed to continue to support each other on this issue at the international level.

News.Az

