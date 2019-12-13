Kyiv hosts meeting of GUAM Heads of Government

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has hosted a meeting of the Heads of Government of the GUAM Member States, AZERTAC reported.

Azerbaijan`s delegation at the event was led by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova İon Chicu.

GUAM countries discussed a variety of issues, including the development of economic, political, scientific and cultural relations, the prospects of joint activities in international organizations, the development of a new program of action to resolve conflicts in the member states.

Addressing the event, Ali Ahmadov said Azerbaijan attached great importance to the development of relations with GUAM member states. He hailed the effective results of international infrastructure projects implemented in the region, involving Azerbaijan.

The deputy prime minister described GUAM as a favorable platform for developing economic and trade relations."Large-scale transport and energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan provide the basis for the development of economic and trade relations among GUAM member states," Ali Ahmadov said.

He also emphasized that the development of infrastructure, energy and trade would be one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan`s presidency in GUAM in 2020.

The meeting featured the signing of the Protocol of intent between the customs administrations of GUAM Member States on the use of blockchain technologies in verifying certificates of goods’ origin transported across the state borders of the GUAM Member States and on the mutual recognition of authorized economic operators.

The meeting resulted in the adoption of the Joint Statement of the Heads of Government of the GUAM Member States.

News.Az

