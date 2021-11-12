Kyrgyz leader thanks Azerbaijani president for donating 40,000 vaccine doses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for providing humanitarian aid in the form of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, News.Az reports.

“Not being a vaccine manufacturer and using its own supplies, Azerbaijan made this valuable gesture. I regard all this as a manifestation of friendship and brotherhood. Thank you again for your help,” Japarov added.

The Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz leaders held a meeting in Istanbul Friday on the sidelines of the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council).

The heads of state discussed issues related to expanding trade and economic relations, strengthening the ties between the two countries in the field of investment, energy, transport and other sectors, as well as within the international organizations.

News.Az