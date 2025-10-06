Yandex metrika counter

Kyrgyz president arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit
Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kyrgyz president at Gabala International Airport, News.Az reports, citing local media.

At the airport, President Zhaparov was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.


