Kyrgyz president begins first visit to Pakistan in 20 years

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov began his two-day maiden visit to Pakistan on Wednesday, marking the first visit by a Kyrgyz president to the South Asian country in 20 years.

Japarov was welcomed by the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari upon landing at the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, just next to the capital Islamabad, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Kyrgyz president is expected to meet Zardari, hold delegation-level talks with Premier Sharif, and also address the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum during the visit, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two countries will review the "full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further deepen cooperation across diverse sectors," including trade, energy, defense, education, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity.

This visit, while highlighting "the brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, rooted in shared history, faith, and common aspirations for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia," is also expected to "impart fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation and reinforce collaboration at regional and multilateral forums," the ministry said.

The last Kyrgyz presidential visit to Pakistan took place in January 2005.

