Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, and his wife Aygul Japarova have visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader, architect and founder of the modern, independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, News.az reports.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov put a wreath at the tomb of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Kyrgyz President and his wife also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

News.Az