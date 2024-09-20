Kyrgyzstan and China agree to boost freight transportation quotas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan and China have agreed to increase quotas for road freight transportation by the end of this year.

China and Kyrgyzstan reached this agreement following a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev and Chinese Minister of Transportation Li Xiaopeng.Moreover, it is expected that an additional 40,000 vehicles from each side will be allowed to enter and exit by the end of the year.The meeting discussed further steps to improve the work of checkpoints “Torugart” and “Irkeshtam” on the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border, as well as the modernization of infrastructure at the recently opened simplified mode checkpoint “Bedel”.

News.Az