Kyrgyzstan holds opening of Azerbaijan Culture Days

The grand opening ceremony of Azerbaijan Culture Days was held at the Kyrgyzstan National Philharmonic in Bishkek.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Sultan Raev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov, along with representatives from both ministries, embassy staff, and prominent cultural figures, News.Az reports citing local media.

During the opening ceremony, Ministers Adil Karimli and Mirbek Mambetaliev highlighted the prospects for strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

The event continued with a gala concert featuring performances by Azerbaijani artists and dance ensembles, showcasing a vibrant and solemn program.

