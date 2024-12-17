Kyrgyzstan introduces new law on gasoline
Kursiv media
The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a new law to impose an additional tax on every liter of fuel sold at gas stations in the country. The government plans to use the revenue to build new roads and repair existing ones, News.az reports citing Kursiv media.
"The purpose of the law is to increase state budget revenues for the subsequent implementation of tasks aimed at improving the condition of public roads and road infrastructure in general," the media outlet cited a statement from Japarov’s administration.
According to the document, once collected, the funds will be used to maintain, repair and reconstruct roads in Kyrgyzstan.
"The payers of the fees are entities importing or producing gasoline and diesel fuel," the statement reads.
The law will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.
