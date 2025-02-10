Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover in 2024 reaches 16 bln USD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods reached 16 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, marking a 0.9 percent increase compared to 2023, the country's National Statistics Committee said on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, export deliveries increased by 13.1 percent, while import receipts fell by 2.4 percent.

In 2024, the trade volume between Kyrgyzstan and other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union reached nearly 5 billion dollars, marking an 8.5 percent increase from 2023. Of this total, Russia accounted for the largest share with 71.2 percent, followed by Kazakhstan with 26.8 percent.

