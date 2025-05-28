Yandex metrika counter

Lachin hosts concert marking Azerbaijan's Independence Day

Photo: AZERTAC

On May 28, a concert celebrating May 28 – Independence Day was held in Lachin.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, attended the concert, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan were played at the beginning of the event.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the event, followed by speeches by President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The event continued with a concert program.

