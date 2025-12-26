Lakers get major injury update on Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Los Angeles Lakers received a timely boost ahead of their high-profile Christmas Day matchup against the Houston Rockets, with key injury updates bringing optimism back to the roster.

According to the team, Luka Doncic and Rui Hachimura will both be available for Thursday night’s game against Houston, strengthening a Lakers lineup that has struggled in recent weeks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Luka Doncic and Rui Hachimura are both available tonight vs. HOU, according to the Lakers — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 25, 2025

The Lakers enter the nationally televised clash looking to halt a concerning slide, having lost five of their last nine games. Defensive issues have been a major concern during that stretch, with Los Angeles ranking near the bottom of the NBA in several defensive categories.

Health, however, appears to be trending in the right direction.

Earlier this week, Austin Reaves returned from a calf strain, while Deandre Ayton came back after dealing with elbow soreness. The return of Doncic and Hachimura further stabilizes the rotation against a Rockets team led by Kevin Durant.

Doncic had been sidelined since the second half of Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers due to a leg contusion. The star guard has been sensational this season, leading the league in scoring and positioning himself firmly in the MVP conversation while flirting with a triple-double average.

Hachimura has also been a steady contributor, averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting an efficient 53.5% from the field and 45.6% from three-point range.

Not everyone will be available, however. Gabe Vincent (back) and Jaxson Hayes (ankle) have both been ruled out for the game.

With several key players returning, the Lakers will look to capitalize on improved health and deliver a statement performance against one of the Western Conference’s top teams.

