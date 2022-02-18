Landmine blast leaves two persons injured in Azerbaijan’s Tartar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two persons were injured as a result of a landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

The incident took place on Friday in the territory where demining operations have not been carried out.

The injured Alishan Safarov (born in 1963) and Faig Safarov (born in 1965), who are employees of the Road Maintenance Department No. 42, were immediately hospitalized.

The relevant authorities are investigating the fact.

News.Az