Landmine maps presented by Armenia do not reflect truth - Azerbaijani MP

Unfortunately, more than 340 Azerbaijanis were killed or injured by landmine explosion after the II Garabagh war, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev told News.az.

Mr. Hamzayev noted that Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed to the international community, the countries supporting Armenia, and Armenia itself, saying that landmine maps should be presented to Azerbaijan: "However, unfortunately, the international community does not put any pressure on Armenia, and Armenia behaves as if it is not aware of the issue. The maps presented by Armenia do not reflect the truth.”

“As it is known, on March 3, 2024, a civilian was seriously injured as a result of another landmine explosion in Ahmadagali village of Agdam district. Unfortunately, this will not be the last. ANAMA has indeed done a lot in this field. Territories have also been cleaned. But this is a very difficult and time-consuming process. A lot of money is spent here. Armenia polluted Azerbaijan’s territories with mines during the occupation years,” he said.

Azerbaijani MP emphasized that Armenia buried 2021-produced landmines in the vicinity of Khankandi, Agdara, and Agdam: “First of all, the international community should put pressure on Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with landmine maps. Then they should involve Armenia in conventions such as stopping the production of anti-personnel mines."

News.Az