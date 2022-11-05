Landmines remain major obstacle to restoration work in liberated Azerbaijani territories: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian-planted landmines remain a major obstacle to the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday.

He was speaking at an event hosted by the Foreign Ministry on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, News.Az reports.

The top diplomat emphasized that the top priority of the Azerbaijani state is to ensure the continuation of restoration and reconstruction work in the country’s liberated territories and the return of former IPDs to their native lands.

“The restoration work in our liberated territories is ongoing at a rapid pace. However, landmines remain a major obstacle to this process. Since the beginning of the Second Karabakh War, 267 Azerbaijani citizens have been affected by landmine explosions. Out of them, 45 citizens have died,” FM Bayramov added.

