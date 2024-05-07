‘Laos keen to benefit from Azerbaijan’s experience’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Laos maintain close cooperation within the United Nations (UN) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Laos is interested in benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience, said Director General of the International Organization Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Laos Daovy Vongxay, who is on a visit to the country.



Noting that Laos is also a participant of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) program, the DG expressed his country’s interest in applying the experience of Azerbaijan in the activities undertaken in this regard.



“Our delegation will participate in the twinning projects for the preparation of the Voluntary National Review in Azerbaijan, and familiarize themselves with Azerbaijan’s initiatives aimed at promoting economic development and implementing international projects,” Daovy Vongxay added.

News.Az