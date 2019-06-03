Last survivor of Sobibor uprising dies in Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The last living Holocaust survivor who participated in the revolt and escape from the Sobibor death camp, Semyon Rosenfeld, died at the age of 97 in a hospital in Rehovot, near Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli authorities.

Rosenfeld was sent in 1943 to Sobibor, a notorious extermination camp where over 250,000 Jews were murdered between April 1942 and October 1943, the Times of Israel reported.

In October 1943, a group of prisoners, led by Red Army officer Aleksandr Pechersky, revolted in a bold attempt to liberate all of the camp’s inmates. Rosenfeld survived by hiding in the woods with a handful of other prisoners until 1944 when he rejoined the Red Army and participated in the capture of Berlin. He was demobilized in 1945 and returned to his homeland, later moving to Israel.

News.Az

News.Az