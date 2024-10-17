Latvia's ambassador praises Azerbaijan's plans for Karabakh revival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is poised to make its Karabakh region even more beautiful, said Latvian Ambassador to Baku Edgars Skuja.

He made the remarks at the B2B Forum on "Green Technology and Sustainable Development" in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports."Today, we can once again affirm Azerbaijan's sovereignty. We congratulate your country and wish you success in the restoration of Karabakh. I am confident that Azerbaijan will make this region even more beautiful," Ambassador Skuja remarked.He noted that this marks a new phase in bilateral relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan, which includes political dialogue, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange.Highlighting the strong and friendly ties between the two nations, he expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming visit of the Latvian president to Azerbaijan. "We are also planning a visit by the Azerbaijani to our country, as these exchanges are crucial for developing mutual relations," the ambassador added.

News.Az