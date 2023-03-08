Latvian president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Latvian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Egils Levits was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az