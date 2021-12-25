Latvian president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvia's President Egils Levits has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

"Allow me to convey to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday anniversary," Levits said in his letter.

"I am firmly convinced that the ties of friendship between Latvia and Azerbaijan will continue to expand in the years to come."

"I wish you the best of health, and your country peace and prosperity. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the Latvian leader noted.

News.Az