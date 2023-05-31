Latvia's temporary chargé d'affaires visited area where rocket was fired in Azerbaijan's Ganja

The temporary chargé d'affaires of Latvia visited the area in Ganja city which was destroyed by the Armenian armed forces, News.az reports.

The temporary chargé d'affaires of Latvia in Azerbaijan Vija Busha visited Ganja city.

Vija Bushu visited the memorial complex in Ganja city for the civilians who lost their lives as a result of rocket attacks by the Armenian armed forces during the Patriotic War in 2020.

The diplomat laid flowers around the destroyed houses as a sign of respect to the memory of the civilians killed during the terror attack.

News.Az