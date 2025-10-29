Laura Wolvaardt becomes first South African woman to reach 5000 ODI runs

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt etched her name in cricket history, becoming the first player from her country to reach 5,000 runs in women’s One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The milestone came during the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semifinal against England on Wednesday at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, where the opener also struck a crucial half-century, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With this fifty, Wolvaardt now shares the record for the joint-most half-centuries (13) in ODI World Cups alongside Indian legend Mithali Raj.

This remarkable achievement makes Wolvaardt only the sixth player ever to cross the 5,000-run mark in women’s ODIs, further solidifying her place among the all-time greats of the game.

Most runs in women’s ODIs

Mithali Raj (India) - 7805 runs

Charlotte Edwards (England) - 5992 runs

Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 5936 runs

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) - 5873 runs

Smriti Mandhana (India) - 5253 runs

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 5001 runs

News.Az