Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the South Caucasus, AzerTag reports with reference to the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“In connection with the recent escalation of violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Russian side emphasized the need for a balanced approach and a deterrent effect on the parties involved in the conflict in order to prevent further aggravation of the situation, ensure security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, intensify efforts on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. It was agreed to develop cooperation between Moscow and Ankara in the interests of stabilization in the region,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In continuation of Russian-Turkish interdepartmental consultations in Ankara on 21-22 July, the ministers confirmed the need for further exchange of views on ways of rapid normalization in Libya, cessation of hostilities and establishment of inter-Libyan dialogue with the participation of the UN.



The sides touched upon a number of issues on the bilateral agenda, noting the importance of resuming contacts as the rate of spread of coronavirus infection decreases and agreed to continue the Russian-Turkish dialogue on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

