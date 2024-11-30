Lavrov, Fidan pointed to importance of Astana format for Syria
@TASS
Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan affirmed the need to coordinate action for stabilization in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, News.az reports citing TASS.
"Both sides expressed serious concerns of dangerous development of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic in connection with the military escalation in Aleppo and Idlib provinces," the ministry said.
"The need was confirmed to coordinate joint activities for purposes of stabilizing the situation in Suria, in the first instance with the use of the Astana format’s potential," the ministry added.
"Both sides expressed serious concerns of dangerous development of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic in connection with the military escalation in Aleppo and Idlib provinces," the ministry said.
"The need was confirmed to coordinate joint activities for purposes of stabilizing the situation in Suria, in the first instance with the use of the Astana format’s potential," the ministry added.