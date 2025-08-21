Lavrov: Russia rejects security guarantees for Ukraine that promote confrontation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has completely rejected security guarantees for Ukraine if they are framed in a way that isolates or confronts Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Lavrov criticized European countries for pursuing what he described as an agenda aimed at uniting the West with Ukraine to continue a confrontational policy against Russia. “Security guarantees that follow the logic of isolating Russia… aimed at further attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on us, of course, this cannot evoke any feelings other than complete rejection,” he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At the same time, Lavrov emphasized that Russia still supports the principle of collective security guarantees proposed by Ukraine during talks in Istanbul in 2022, calling it “absolutely natural and relevant today.”

The comments come amid ongoing international discussions about Ukraine’s security framework and broader geopolitical tensions in the region.

News.Az