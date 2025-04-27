Yandex metrika counter

Lavrov: U.S. never asked Russia to end its partnership with Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a speech during a meeting of the leadership of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group with ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Moscow, Russia, April 21

Touching upon the negotiating process between the United States and Iran on the latter’s nuclear program, the top Russian diplomat noted that Russia welcomes this dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with CBS that the United States has never asked Russia to alter its relationship with Iran to improve ties with America, News.Az informs via TASS.

"There was never any request like this," he said when asked there Russia would be willing to sever relations of strategic partnership with Iran at the United States’ request if this would help improve relations with Washington.

Touching upon the negotiating process between the United States and Iran on the latter’s nuclear program, the top Russian diplomat noted that Russia welcomes this dialogue. "We would be certainly ready to help if both parties believe this is going to be useful. And they know that we are ready," he emphasized, adding that Moscow is not going to meddle into the US-Iranian talks.

"We are not putting our nose in the negotiations between the two countries, one of which is not Russia. And I said very clearly, I believe," he said.


